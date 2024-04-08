Govt releases list of dry days from April to June

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

The Delhi Government has announced a list of dry days in the Capital, including those coinciding with the 18th Lok Sabha elections and religious festivals from April to June.

In a notice dated April 2, the Excise Department of Delhi issued an order declaring five dry days in April, during which all liquor vends will remain closed with strict enforcement. These dry days coincide with Id-ul-Fitr (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21).

Additionally, dry day will be observed (before 48 hours of end of poll) from 6 pm of April 24 to 6 pm of April 26 on account of Lok Sabha elections in Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will be applicable for all the licensees whose vends/premises are situated within 100 m of the border with Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In a separate notification, the excise department said different kinds of liquor stores and other licensed premises in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be closed (before 48 hours of end of poll) from 6 pm of May 23 to 6 pm of May 25 due to voting in the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

The liquor stores in the city will also be closed on June 4 (full day) when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha poll will be held, it added.

Additionally, dry days are scheduled in May and June, coinciding with Buddha Purnima on May 23 and Id-ul-Zuha on June 17.

The Delhi Excise Commissioner holds the authority to designate dry days for religious festivals and significant events.

