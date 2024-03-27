Govt school gets computer lab

Gurugram: A computer lab for students was inaugurated at Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Tigra village, Sector 57, here on Tuesday. The computer lab has been set up under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative – Project Akshar — of DreamFolks, global travel and lifestyle service provider. Liberatha Kallat, CMD of DreamFolks, while inaugurating the computer lab, said, “We firmly believe that education is the foundation of a progressive society, and access to technology is crucial in today’s digital age.” TNS
Singing contest on April 4
New Delhi: The Youth United for Vision and Action of the Institute of Home Economics will organise an intercollege semi-classical singing competition on April 4. The institution has invited vocalists to showcase their skills. The participants will have to adhere to the rules, including following time limit and live singing without pre-recorded tracks and arrangement for accompanists. The deadline for registration is March 30. Both participants and accompanists will need to bring college IDs.
Lady Irwin College to hold event
The National Service Scheme unit of Lady Irwin College will organise an event, ‘Deciphering Deception: The Truth and Dare Competition (Media Edition)’, on April 4. The event, part of annual fest UDGAM’24, will take place from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at room no. 108 of the DCE Department. The theme of the event will be ‘Media Mirage Unveiling Illusions’. Teams of two, including cross-college teams, will compete in two rounds — testing discernment and resilience. The registration fee is Rs 20 per team.
