Govt signs MoU with ISKCON for campaign against drugs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA).

Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr Virender Kumar, senior officers of the Department and senior members of the ISKCON were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Kumar said, “Association of religious and spiritual organisations for carrying out various activities under the NMBA would get a boost towards achieving drug-sensitised India.”

“This MoU with the ISKCON would help in spreading the message of NMBA among the youth, women, students etc.,” Kumar added.

The minister asked the ISKCON to publicise the campaign at all their meetings and gatherings.

“The ministry is continuously running programmes for providing proper treatment, publicity, reaching out to the community and making them aware about the drug menace through more than 550 voluntary organisations across the country,” Kumar said.

The Minister talked about the Navchetna module, to increase awareness and education on life skills and drug abuse among school students in India.

“The objective of this project is not only to slow down the onset of drug abuse among schoolchildren, but also to stop it forever,” the minister said.

Kumar added that the ministry has set a target to cover 300 districts, 30,000 schools, 10 lakh teachers and 2.4 crore students through the Navchetna module in one year.

#Bharat