Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

New Delhi, May 30

Water Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that the government would approach the Supreme Court, as the Haryana Government has not responded to letters demanding the release of Delhi’s share of water from the Yamuna river.

Last week, Atishi alleged that the Haryana Government had stopped releasing its share of water to the Capital, causing water supply issues for residents.

Call 1916 for tanker The Delhi Government has set up a central war room in Delhi Jal Board to monitor the supply of water tankers

Any Delhi resident who wants a water tanker should dial 1916

200 enforcement teams have been formed to monitor water wastage

Ban on usage of potable water for car washing and its use at construction sites

In light of the scorching heat and worsening water crisis in Delhi, Atishi and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary to discuss the proper management of water and health facilities.

In response to the crisis, the government has implemented emergency measures, including creating a water tanker war room, establishing a helpline (1916) for ordering water tankers and forming 200 enforcement teams to monitor water wastage. These efforts will be supervised by a senior IAS officer.

Don’t waste water: Minister The Haryana Government is not releasing enough water into the Yamuna, causing a deepening water crisis in Delhi. We appeal to Delhiites to cooperate with the government. Use as little water as possible, do not waste water. Only when all Delhiites come together, we will be able to face this crisis. —Atishi, Water Minister

“There will be a central command and control centre. Any Delhi resident who wants a water tanker should dial 1916. From 1916, the request will go to our water tanker war room and from there, tankers will be provided to places where there is a shortage of water supply,” the minister added.

Additionally, the use of potable water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at construction sites and car wash centres has been banned, with strict enforcement to ensure compliance.

“The Delhi Pollution Control Committee teams will be on the ground to inspect car washing centres and car service centres. If any centre is found using drinking water, it will be sealed immediately,” she said.

Atishi said the main reason for the water problem is Haryana not releasing Yamuna’s water into Delhi. “Delhi is largely dependent on the Yamuna water.

The city’s water treatment plants run on the Yamuna water. When the Yamuna reaches Delhi, the water is stopped at the Wazirabad pond. From there, water is provided to three treatment plants —Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla,” the minister added.

The water level in the Yamuna should be maintained at 674.5 ft. However, it has decreased since May 11.

Starting June 5, an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will be stationed in all 11 water zones of Delhi. Since all ADMs and SDMs are occupied with election duties until June 4, the following day was chosen.

“These officers will form quick response teams to address water shortage hotspots. The ADMs, SDMs and their tehsildar teams will be fully available to deliver tankers and resolve water problems,” she told mediapersons.

She also mentioned that where borewells are being used, a special team from the Delhi Jal Board’s electrical department will work around the clock to ensure that no borewell was damaged or dysfunctional.

The minister said the MCD’s reinforcement teams will start visiting construction sites tomorrow morning.

The Capital is facing a water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat, with temperatures hovering around the 50 degree-Celsius mark in parts of the city.

