Govt’s plantation efforts a scam, alleges Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, June 19
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Delhi Government of running a scam under the guise of increasing greenery and tree plantation in the Capital.
He said the city’s green cover had not expanded as purported by the government, with many areas still appearing barren. He called the government’s 12-point summer action plan a “rehashed script” presented as a new initiative. He questioned the veracity of last year’s promises by Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and CM Arvind Kejriwal to plant 10 million and 5,50,000 saplings, respectively. He called for a green audit by the NGT to verify the government’s claims.
