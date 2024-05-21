Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 20

Graffiti threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surfaced inside the Capital’s Metro station. The AAP has attributed the act of vandalism to the BJP, which, it said, wanted to threaten Kejriwal through the graffiti.

An Instagram user identified as Ankit Goel has posted the photos of threats written on Delhi Metro stations and coaches. The message warns the Delhi CM to vacate Delhi, or face physical assault. These threats were undersigned by the name Ankit Goel. The authorities are currently working to identify and arrest the accused.

The party has sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue and has sent a request for a representation in email. “The current complaint is regarding the social media posts from Instagram handle ‘Ankit.Goel_91, who has seemingly defaced the Delhi Metro coach with a clear message to threaten the life of Kejriwal. The threat message also contains abusive language against the CM,” the letter read.

The letter was undersigned by all MLAs of the party. “The Delhi Metro has CCTV cameras; it is surprising that no security personnel tried to stop the individual from defacing the Metro,” it further said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, Dr G Ram Gopal Naik said, “A message is being circulated of defacement in Delhi Metro coaches and station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given a complaint regarding defacement inside the Metro coach. Accordingly, a case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and Section 62 of DMRC O&M Act, 2002 has been registered at Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station for further investigation.”

A senior police officer said they have taken cognisance of the matter and probing into it.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said, “The BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi that is why it has been targeting Kejriwal by ‘hatching different conspiracies’. They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar Jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false. Now there is a danger to his life.”

Atishi claimed that a man had scribbled graffiti threatening Kejriwal inside three Metro stations — Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar.

“The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTV surveillance and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the cyber cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP,” she alleged.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conspiring to endanger the life of the Chief Minister out of sheer hatred and revenge.

He said, “The PMO and the BJP are planning a very big attack on Kejriwal.”

“The Home Minister even raised questions on the Supreme Court’s decision. They are so frustrated that they are willing to cause any kind of harm to Kejriwal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva asked the police and EC to double the security of Kejriwal, alleging he and his party can orchestrate an attack on him to gain public sympathy ahead of May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the city. Sachdeva said the AAP was trying to divert attention from the incident of assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the Chief Minister’s residence.

Message warns CM to leave Delhi

An Instagram user identified as Ankit Goel has posted the photos of threats written on Delhi Metro stations and coaches

The message warns the Delhi CM to leave Delhi, or face physical assault

The graffiti was seen inside three Metro stations — Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Instagram