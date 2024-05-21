 Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP blames BJP, party MLAs write to Election Commission

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 20

Graffiti threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surfaced inside the Capital’s Metro station. The AAP has attributed the act of vandalism to the BJP, which, it said, wanted to threaten Kejriwal through the graffiti.

An Instagram user identified as Ankit Goel has posted the photos of threats written on Delhi Metro stations and coaches. The message warns the Delhi CM to vacate Delhi, or face physical assault. These threats were undersigned by the name Ankit Goel. The authorities are currently working to identify and arrest the accused.

The party has sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue and has sent a request for a representation in email. “The current complaint is regarding the social media posts from Instagram handle ‘Ankit.Goel_91, who has seemingly defaced the Delhi Metro coach with a clear message to threaten the life of Kejriwal. The threat message also contains abusive language against the CM,” the letter read.

The letter was undersigned by all MLAs of the party. “The Delhi Metro has CCTV cameras; it is surprising that no security personnel tried to stop the individual from defacing the Metro,” it further said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, Dr G Ram Gopal Naik said, “A message is being circulated of defacement in Delhi Metro coaches and station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given a complaint regarding defacement inside the Metro coach. Accordingly, a case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and Section 62 of DMRC O&M Act, 2002 has been registered at Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station for further investigation.”

A senior police officer said they have taken cognisance of the matter and probing into it.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said, “The BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi that is why it has been targeting Kejriwal by ‘hatching different conspiracies’. They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar Jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false. Now there is a danger to his life.”

Atishi claimed that a man had scribbled graffiti threatening Kejriwal inside three Metro stations — Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar.

“The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTV surveillance and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the cyber cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP,” she alleged.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conspiring to endanger the life of the Chief Minister out of sheer hatred and revenge.

He said, “The PMO and the BJP are planning a very big attack on Kejriwal.”

“The Home Minister even raised questions on the Supreme Court’s decision. They are so frustrated that they are willing to cause any kind of harm to Kejriwal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva asked the police and EC to double the security of Kejriwal, alleging he and his party can orchestrate an attack on him to gain public sympathy ahead of May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the city. Sachdeva said the AAP was trying to divert attention from the incident of assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the Chief Minister’s residence.

Message warns CM to leave Delhi

  • An Instagram user identified as Ankit Goel has posted the photos of threats written on Delhi Metro stations and coaches
  • The message warns the Delhi CM to leave Delhi, or face physical assault
  • The graffiti was seen inside three Metro stations — Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Instagram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Close schools for summer vacations: Delhi Government

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed