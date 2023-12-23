GRAP Stage-III norms invoked, AQI hits 406

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 22

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) today invoked the Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the air quality index (AQI) reached 406, deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category.

The AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The Union Government has re-imposed a ban on non-essential construction work and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and its adjoining areas under the stringent rules.

“In view of the sudden dip in the overall air quality of Delhi since morning, it has been decided that strict rules would be re-invoked in the region,” said the sub-committee of the GRAP.

The AQI of Delhi was on a steady rise since morning —397 at 10 am, 402 at 2 pm while the daily average AQI further rose to 406 at 4 pm.

“Unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, including fog and haze, which were further accompanied by low wind speed, are the major causes for the sudden spike in Delhi’s daily average AQI,” the sub-committee said.

Besides, the restrictive actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP norms, the invocation of the eight-point action plan as per the Stage-III of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR.

The ban on construction and demolition activities will have an exception for metros, railways, airports, hospitals and linear public projects such as roads and flyovers.

Activities like boring, drilling, stone crushers, mining, cutting and grinding activities, which may produce dust will also be banned.

“The Government of Delhi and authorities in the NCR may announce discontinuation of physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conduct classes in the online mode,” the sub-committee said.

The minimum temperature stabilised at 6.2°C, below by a degree, while the maximum temperature was 23°C, two degrees above normal.

