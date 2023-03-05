Graves damaged as bus ploughs through cemetery wall at Delhi’s Khan Market

New Delhi, March 4
A bus with only the driver and the conductor aboard crashed through the wall of a cemetery in central Delhi’s Khan Market area this morning and damaged around 10 graves, the police said.
Videos and pictures of the accident, widely circulated on social media, showed a major portion of the bus inside the cemetery wall.
A police officer said the bus had been removed from the crash site and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone was found guilty, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match