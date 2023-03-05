Graves damaged as bus ploughs through cemetery wall at Delhi’s Khan Market

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

A bus with only the driver and the conductor aboard crashed through the wall of a cemetery in central Delhi’s Khan Market area this morning and damaged around 10 graves, the police said.

Videos and pictures of the accident, widely circulated on social media, showed a major portion of the bus inside the cemetery wall.

A police officer said the bus had been removed from the crash site and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone was found guilty, he added.