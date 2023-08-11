 Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases

Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases

Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases


PTI

New Delhi, August 10

A victim of sexual assault has to be taken to hospital by the police for medical termination of her pregnancy within 24 hours of passing of such an order, the Delhi High Court has ruled.

What court said

  • Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the police to bring the victims to the hospital within 24 hours for the procedure, even if the pregnancy is less than 20 weeks old
  • The doctor will ensure that the foetus is preserved and the victim is not discharged in a hurry

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasised the “crucial role” played by doctors in such cases, especially those involving minors, and directed them to ensure that the foetus is preserved for the purpose of evidence and the victim is not discharged in a hurry that puts her life in danger.

The court’s directions were passed while rejecting the bail petition of a man accused of raping a minor.

The court noted in the instant case, the 16-year-old prosecutrix was admitted to a hospital three days after an order for medical termination of pregnancy was passed but was discharged without the procedure and had an abortion at seven weeks gestation at her home, leading to non-preservation of the foetus.

It said negligence on the part of the doctor concerned resulted in the loss of a crucial piece of evidence.

“This Court notes with a sense of disappointment that despite repeated directions, standing orders and several judgments, the Courts are still confronted with instances as the present one,” said the court in an order passed on August 9.

“The investigating officer concerned will produce the victim for the purpose of medical termination of pregnancy within 24 hours of passing of such order before the Superintendent of the concerned hospital, even in cases where the gestation period of the pregnancy is less than 20 weeks,” the court said.

“It is directed that the doctor concerned will ensure that the foetus is preserved and the victim is not discharged in a hurry, resulting in putting the life of the victim in danger and loss of evidence in a sexual assault case,” the court said.

The court said whenever a minor seeks a medical termination of pregnancy, doctors must ensure that the process is conducted in compliance with the prevailing laws and regulations, with utmost sensitivity to the minor’s age and maturity level.

It also directed that doctors must record the reasons for discharging a victim without termination of pregnancy as well as the details of treatment for medical termination of pregnancy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

2
Nation

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

3
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

4
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

5
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

6
Punjab Tribune Impact

Pathankot land scam: Vigilance Bureau registers FIR; 2 arrested

7
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

8
Nation

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

9
Nation

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

10
Jalandhar

Model Town carjacking case cracked, 1 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...

Cong’s privilege notice against Shah

Cong's privilege notice against Shah

Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Chadha denies forgery charge

Money laundering case: HC issues notice to ED on Vijay Nair’s bail plea

Don’t share files without consent, PWD officials told

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

20-year jail for raping minor

3 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 nabbed

28-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

After woman’s death, dowry death case registered; 3 held