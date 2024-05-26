Gurdwara body to move court over tuition fee refund scheme

New Delhi, May 25
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has decided to move court against the closure of the “tuition fee refund scheme” for minorities run by Delhi Government from 2020-21.
DSGMC minority department head Jaswinder Singh Jolly said earlier the scheme was run jointly for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), OBCs and minorities. It was run by the SC and ST department, but the Kejriwal government divided this scheme into two parts, in which SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes were kept under the government’s Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department, while minorities were kept under the Revenue Department.
The “tuition fee refund scheme” is running successfully for the SC, ST and OBC category students, but for the minorities in which the Sikh community has a large number, the scheme has been discontinued.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition