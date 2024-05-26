Gurdwara body to move court over tuition fee refund scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has decided to move court against the closure of the “tuition fee refund scheme” for minorities run by Delhi Government from 2020-21.

DSGMC minority department head Jaswinder Singh Jolly said earlier the scheme was run jointly for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), OBCs and minorities. It was run by the SC and ST department, but the Kejriwal government divided this scheme into two parts, in which SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes were kept under the government’s Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department, while minorities were kept under the Revenue Department.

The “tuition fee refund scheme” is running successfully for the SC, ST and OBC category students, but for the minorities in which the Sikh community has a large number, the scheme has been discontinued.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#DSGMC #Sikhs