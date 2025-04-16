DT
Home / Delhi / Gurugram: 23 held in pan-India cyber fraud operation in 2 months

Rs 32 crore defrauded
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:15 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Gurugram cyber police arrested 23 fraudsters in the last two months for allegedly duping hundreds of people across the country of over Rs 32 crore. The police recovered Rs 2,000 in cash, 15 mobile phones, four SIM cards and a laptop from them.

The accused would cheat people on the promise of offering profitable returns on investments, besides frauds related to the payment of electricity bill, extortion, loan apps and creation of IDs on Instagram and Facebook.

“A total of 8,565 such complaints and 274 cases have been registered against the accused across the country. Of these, 16 cases are registered in Haryana, including four in Gurugram,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber).

The accused were identified as Abhishek, Ritik, Vipul, Anrul, Siraz, Govind, Harpal, Sachin, Vishnu, Digvijay, Arjun, Suraj, Sonu, Gurdeep, Ladduram, Neelam, Manoj, Kushal, Dhara, Naveen, Shankar and Anthony.

