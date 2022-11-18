Gurugram extortion case: Bobby Kataria’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 18

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria has been denied anticipatory bail in a case pertaining to alleged extortion and abusing a woman on social media. The court of additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal rejected the anticipatory bail plea of accused Balwant Singh, alias Bobby Kataria, on Wednesday.

An FIR in this case was registered on December 26, 2017, at the Women's Police Station East in Sector 51 on the complaint of a woman who had alleged that Kataria tried to extort money from her when she approached him for help regarding some marital issue. The woman had approached Kataria on social media when she found out that her husband was married to another woman and had a kid with her.

In her complaint, she wrote that Kataria asked her to meet at a place in Gurugram and allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from her. When she refused to give him the money, Kataria started abusing her on social media, she said.

Kataria was arrested on January 10, 2018, and was given bail on February 3, 2018, which was cancelled after he failed to appear in court for his hearings, said police.

The court cancelled his bail on October 7, 2022, and issued non-bailable warrants against him.

His lawyer has argued that Kataria failed to come for hearings because he had surrendered in a Dehradun court in another case. Bobby has got bail from Dehradun court too.

Kataria was booked in Dehradun after a video of him drinking alcohol in the middle of what has been reported to be Mussoorie-Kimadi road had gone viral on social media.

The Gurugram-based social media influencer had also stoked a controversy in August this year, when someone record a video of him smoking a cigarette inside a flight.

#Gurugram