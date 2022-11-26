Stopped from smoking in store, man fires shot at worker in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 26
An unidentified man allegedly fired a shot at a worker after he was not allowed to smoke a cigarette inside a convenience store in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.
The man entered the 24-hour convenience store in Sector 22 with a cigarette in his hand around 4 am on Friday. When the security guard requested him not to smoke inside, he abused the staff, according to a complaint.
The man scolded the staff and demanded that someone come with him to place the purchased goods in his vehicle, which was parked outside the store, security manager Rupendra Singh said.
When the goods were being placed in the vehicle, the man started loading his pistol suddenly and fired at store associate Ashish, who managed to narrowly escape.
The man claimed that the store workers insulted him by stopping from smoking inside and fled from the spot in his vehicle, the complaint stated.
An FIR has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The entire act was captured in the CCTV footage and police are trying to identify the suspect with the help of the vehicle's registration number, investigating officer Ashok Kumar said.
"The suspect will be arrested as soon as possible," Kumar added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire
Their movements were trapped in hand-held thermal imaging ca...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...