Gurugram tops in self-verification of property tax data

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 24

Gurugram is ranked at the top in the self-verification of property tax in the state.

Out of the 2.5 lakh self-verification done in the entire state, 90,000 have been done in Gurugram.

PC Meena, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, has appealed to the property owners of Gurugram to pay property tax by self-verifying the property tax data on the Urban Local Bodies Department's portal and get 15 per cent rebate in property tax for the current financial year.

The state government was giving 15 per cent rebate in property tax till September 30 to the property owners who self-verified and deposit the property tax.

Meena said that self-verification would correct the data on the portal and remove errors. He also gave instructions to the officers to speed up the assessment notice distribution work and complete the process in two months.

#Gurugram