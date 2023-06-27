Gurugram: Unsafe tower in Chintels Paradiso cordoned off after balcony found ‘sagging’

PTI

Gurugram, June 27

A tower in Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Sector 109 here has been cordoned off after a balcony of a flat was found to be "sagging".

While the builder of the apartment complex has sealed the main gate of the unsafe Tower F, two families continue to stay in the tower.

In a letter to the district administration the Chintels Paradiso builder has asked for an intervention in the matter and get the two families to vacate the Tower F flats. The District Town Planner (DTP) said that a team will visit the housing society on Wednesday.

Some towers, including Tower F, of the society were declared unsafe by the authorities after two persons died last year when Tower D partially collapsed. Earlier in May, district authorities issued a notice asking residents to vacate towers E and F within 15 days. Two other towers have also been declared unsafe.

As a precautionary measure, the developer of Chintels Paradiso has barricaded Tower F and has issued an alert for all residents of the society to avoid going near the unsafe tower.

The builder said in its letter to the district administration that the "sagging" balcony poses a serious threat but despite repeated requests, two families continue to stay in the unsafe tower.

"It has come to our notice that the balcony of F 403 is sagging and poses a serious threat to residents' movement. As per your directions no repair should be carried out in structures. Keeping the safety of residents in mind we are cordoning off the F tower area," the letter reads.

"In case of any mishap, we should not be held responsible as all precautions have been taken to make sure residents avoid use of the affected area," it said.

The developer added that fencing has also been done around the tower so that no one can go near the area surrounding the unsafe tower.

"Despite repeated requests two families are still living in the F tower. We request you to intervene in interest of their safety and immediately get the flats vacated," the developer said in the letter.

In response, a district administration official said they will visit Chintels Paradiso on Wednesday. "We got the letter from the builder and our team will go to the society tomorrow and find the reason the two families are not vacating the flats," DTP (enforcement) Manish Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Jitender Malik, a resident who is yet to vacate his family's Tower F flat said he will vacate it in a week even though there are "no issues" with the flat. He said it is painful to vacate the house without any alternative accommodation or compensation.

"I am in the process of vacating though there are absolutely no issues above the 6th floor," Malik said.

"The balcony on the 4th floor has been in the same state for the past one year and this could be termed as complete apathy on the part of administration," he said.

Malik said his son has an exam on July 2 and that his family will vacate the flat after that. "I will be shifting to a Tower C flat which is rented by me out of my own pocket," the resident added.

Malik also said that no one wanted to leave the tower without being given an alternative accommodation and a clear plan for the Tower F flats i.e whether they will be repaired or built again.

The president of the resident's welfare association, meanwhile, said the builder was "creating unnecessary hurdles".

"The builder is creating unnecessary hurdles. We have come to know that the builder has sought permission from the administration to repair the damaged portion. We have also requested the government to give permission to the builder for repairs," said Rakesh Hooda, president of RWA of Chintels Paradiso society.

