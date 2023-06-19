Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 19

A 20-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Ambience Mall here on Monday afternoon. The deceased woman was working with a Delhi-based company and had come to visit the mall. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the woman was mentally disturbed, said police.

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Avni Agarwal, a native of Model Town, Hansi, in Hisar district. She used to work in a private company in Delhi.

The incident took place at the Ambience Mall on Monday at around 5 pm when the woman jumped down from the fourth floor of the mall. The woman was seriously injured and the guards and other people gathered there and informed the police. She was taken to a nearby private hospital in serious condition, where doctors declared her dead.

The people present in the mall told police that some time back they had seen the woman standing in front of the PVR Cinema where she was crying. No suicide note was found at the spot and when her family was contacted, they said that she was mentally disturbed, said police.

“We took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary. We have informed the family of the deceased and are waiting for their arrival. A call was also made to the company number of the deceased, but could not talk to any concerned person. Further probe is underway,” said Inspector Dinkar Yadav, SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station.

