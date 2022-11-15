Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 15

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday has ordered the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, (MCG) to give interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the woman who was injured critically after being attacked by a pet dog in August in Civil Lines area here. The Forum also said that if the MCG wants, this compensation amount can be recovered from the dog owner.

The Forum directed the MCG to take the Dogo Argentino breed dog in custody and to cancel the license of the owner with immediate effect. The forum also directed a ban on 11 foreign breed dogs and also directed MCG to keep all the stray dogs in dog ponds after taking them into custody with immediate effect. The court also directed MCG to make a policy for the pet dogs within three months.

“In the interest of justice, an amount of Rs 2 lakh is ordered to be paid as compensation by way of interim relief by the MCG to the victim who is stated to be a very poor lady doing the household works in the houses of others. It is further made clear that OP no 1 (owner of the dog) had blatantly violated the law of the land and rules framed thereunder for having kept the banned breed of dog i.e. Dogo Argentino as a pet dog, so the MCG is put at liberty to recover the amount of Rs 2 lakh from the owner of the dog,” read the order.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines area in the morning of August 11 when Munni, a native of West Bengal, who works as a maid, was attacked by the pet dog when she was going to work with her sister-in-law as usual. Munni was attacked on the head by the dog and was critically injured. She was referred from Civil Hospital to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

On behalf of the victim, lawyer Sandeep Saini had filed a complaint in the consumer court under the Consumer Protection Act 2019. A compensation of Rs 20 lakh was demanded and MCG and dog owner Neetu Chhikara were made a party. After hearing all the parties, the consumer court of Sanjeev Jindal on Tuesday issued orders to completely ban 11 dangerous breed dogs in the district along with an order to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

“As per the notification of Government of India dates 25.4.2016, the following pet dogs of foreign breeds are hereby completely banned with immediate effect w.e.f. 15.11.2022 which are as follows: American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso. The MCG is directed to cancel all the license, if any issued in this regard in favor of the dog owners for keeping the above cited pet dogs with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs,” read the court order.

Forum also issued some instructions to the MCG

While taking the dog to the public place, it is necessary to cover its mouth with a net cap.

Shit bag and shit picker will also have to be carried by the owner while taking the dog for a walk.

The MCG will be able to confiscate the dog by imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh on those who violate the rules.

Failure to pay the fine will result in imprisonment from 1 month to 2 years.

Instructions to the corporation to confiscate all stray and street dogs.

Compensation from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh will have to be given to the victim for dog bite.

#Gurugram