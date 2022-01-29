Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

Restrictions had come into force under ‘yellow alert’ issued by authority in December last year

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, January 29

Hundreds of gym owners on Saturday took out a protest march to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here to oppose the DDMA’s decision to keep fitness centres closed even as the number of Covid cases have come down in the city.

Demanding that gyms and spas be allowed to reopen, and raising slogans against the government, demonstrators started their march from the Chandgi Ram Akhara to Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines.

They, however, were stopped by police a few metres away from the Chief minister’s residence.

Though the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the weekend curfew and also allowed restaurants, bars and cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity, gyms and schools in the city are still shut.

Restrictions had come into force under a ‘yellow alert’ issued by the authority in December last year when the Covid positivity rate had crossed 0.5 per cent in the national capital.

“We took out the protest march to make the government and the Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) hear the plight of gym owners and others engaged in this business,” said Chirag Sethi, the president of the Delhi Gym Association (DGA), under which the agitation was organised.

“The fitness industry has already suffered a lot due to the Covid pandemic in the last two years and not allowing our establishments to reopen will prove to be a death warrant for our businesses,” he told PTI.

He said that Covid cases in the city have come down drastically and other business establishments such as multiplexes, restaurants and bars have been allowed to open. Then why are fitness centres not being permitted to function, Sethi asked.

“This is a genuine demand. The government and the DDMA should consider it in its next meeting as soon as possible,” Sethi said.

Later in a statement, he claimed that fitness centres are open in neighbouring states but no surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is being seen because of gyms.

“No case of Covid transmission has been seen in any gym all over the world,” Sethi said.

“Do we want the people of Delhi to stay unhealthy, unfit and obese? If gyms are not opened soon then thousands of gym owners and their families will come on the road to protest against this,” he warned in the statement.

The protest was attended by over 200 gym owners, fitness trainers and staff members. They demanded that gyms be opened immediately to save them from losing their livelihood.

The DGA on Friday had said that gym owners and its members would be staging a protest near the L-G’s residence, but, according to it, they were not granted permission.

Sethi had earlier said that the DDMA’s decision to keep gyms shut is affecting the livelihood of around 5 lakh people. There are around 5,500 gyms in the city, he had said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi on Friday reported 4,044 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths.

The positivity rate, which was 30.6 per cent on January 14, now, according to data released on Friday, stands at 8.6 per cent for the city.

#DDMA #DelhiCurfew #DelhiGyms #DGA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

38-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi's Alipur

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies