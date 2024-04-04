Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

The Delhi Police is investigating a suspected data breach after a hackers' group claimed to have gained access to the traffic police website, it said on Thursday.

According to information, a hackers' group called KillSec posted messages on its Telegram channel, claiming to have gained access to the Delhi Traffic Police website and the ability to change to “paid” the status of challans issued to individuals, the police said.

According to the message, the group offered violators the chance to change the status of their challans to “paid” if they shared relevant information, including the reference number of the traffic violation, they added.

In a second message, the group claimed that it had breached the Delhi Police website and exported all the data that they could except the pictures, the police said.

The traffic police website is hosted and managed by the National Informatics Centre and it has been made aware of the issue, they said.

The National Informatics Centre is examining the records. At this point, it is not possible to determine with certainty whether or not the site has been compromised because the matter is still in the early stages of investigation, the police added.