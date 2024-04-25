HAL bags best PSU award

New Delhi, April 24
The All-India Management Association conferred the ‘outstanding public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Year’ award on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the award to firm’s Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan.
The manufacturer of the Tejas fighter jet, HAL recorded a revenue of over Rs 29,810 crores from operations for the financial year 2023-24.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...