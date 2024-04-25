HAL bags best PSU award

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The All-India Management Association conferred the ‘outstanding public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Year’ award on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the award to firm’s Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan.

The manufacturer of the Tejas fighter jet, HAL recorded a revenue of over Rs 29,810 crores from operations for the financial year 2023-24.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar