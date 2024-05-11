‘Happy to be back after 50 days in jail,’ says Delhi CM Kejriwal; to hold press conference, road show today

ANI

New Delhi, May 11

Ahead of his visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court.

In a post on X, CM Kejriwal said, "With the blessings of Hanumanji, the prayers of crores of people and the justice of the Supreme Court judges, I am very happy to be back amongst you all.”

"See you today- 11 am - Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place 1 pm - Press conference, party office 4 pm - Road Show - South Delhi - Mehrauli 6 pm - Road Show - East Delhi - Krishna Nagar You all must come," Kejriwal added.

On his first day after securing interim bail from the Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal has a packed schedule which will begin with a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. He will then head to the Party Headquarters in Delhi and address a news conference. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi CM cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi Liquor scam case. The Aam Admi Party national convenor will also participate in a road show in South Delhi in the evening. In South Delhi, the AAP-Congress alliance candidate is Sahi Ram who is up against Ramveer Bidhuri a BJP MLA.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but cannot attend his office as Chief Minister.

"I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail on Friday."I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I'm standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I'm fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 140 crore people have to fight against dictatorship," he added.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, termed his bail as the victory of democracy."Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," she said in a post on X.

Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc across the country welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata said, "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections".

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, "He was arrested at the time of elections and now the court has given this relief. Hope the government will not make such a mistake in the future." However, BJP leaders criticised the opposition and said that CM Kejriwal is not proven innocent but is out on bail till June 1.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "He has been granted bail for the election campaign till June 1 but what after that? Getting interim bail does not mean that you have been proven innocent. It will not affect the elections, BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi." Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat representing Arvind Kejriwal said that the order is operable till June 2 adding that there are no restrictions on what he can say or not say in his election campaigning.

