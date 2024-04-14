‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 13

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed in-person meetings with his family in Tihar Jail.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating harassment against Kejriwal, Singh highlighted alleged discrepancies in his treatment compared to other prisoners, citing the denial of face-to-face meetings with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Singh said, “Despite being elected with a massive majority and holding the mandate of two crore people, Kejriwal is facing retaliatory harassment allegedly orchestrated by the Centre under Modi.”

He further pointed out inconsistencies in the application of jail rules, stating, “Rules 602 and 605 of the jail stipulate that anyone can have a face-to-face meeting, and this right belongs to the jail administration. However, Kejriwal’s meetings are being conducted through a glass wall, unlike other prisoners, including notorious criminals.”

He criticised the cancellation of the scheduled meeting between him, Mann and Kejriwal, attributing it to security reasons, which he claimed was an attempt to break Kejriwal’s morale.

“In this very jail, Subrata Roy of Sahara used to have meetings via the Internet, phone, office facilities, etc. In this same jail, Chandra Brothers used to have regular meetings and sign documents. But in this very Tihar Jail, efforts are being made to break Kejriwal’s morale,” Singh added.

He warned the Modi government of public backlash, saying, “Prime Minister, the people of Delhi, numbering over two crore, and the entire country’s population will hold you accountable for your tyranny, dictatorship and oppression.”

‘Humiliation at behest of central govt’ A three-time elected Chief Minister, is being humiliated and made to meet his family through the a glass window. This is happening at the behest of the BJP-led Central government. — Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP

