Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 31

A week after he was elected as President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Harmeet Singh Kalka has quit as President of Shiromani Akali Dal’s Delhi unit.

In a letter sent off to the Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, Kalka said he would no more be continuing as President of the Party’s Delhi unit. Kalka laid to rest any speculation about his political future saying “I remain a member of the Akali Dal and will not join any political party till I am doing service of the DSGMC”, hinting that he was not joining the BJP.

My focus will be welfare and furtherance of the cause of the Sikh Community, Kalka said.

On being pointed in the past at least three past Presidents of the DSGMC had been heading the Akali Dal’s Delhi unit, Kalka said both bodies need to have separate leaders.

Santokh Singh, Avtar Singh Hit and Manjit Singh GK have in the past held both the posts. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the immediate past President was not, the President of the Akali Dal.

“ I will welcome any person appointed President of the Akali Dal’s Delhi Unit and work in tandem with that person”, Kalka added.

In the past, Kalka was elected to the Delhi Assembly on a BJP ticket during the times when Akali Dal and BJP had an alliance and a seat hearing formula.

Kalka was elected a DSGMC President amid ugly scenes and multiple controversies during the election process on January 21.

