Harsh Malhotra gets 2 ministries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Harsh Malhotra, a first-time MP from East Delhi, has been appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in both the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Malhotra is the sole representative from Delhi in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers. His dual appointment mirrors the role of former New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who served as MoS for Culture and External Affairs during the Modi government’s second term in 2019.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi