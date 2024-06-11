Harsh Malhotra gets 2 ministries

New Delhi, June 10
Harsh Malhotra, a first-time MP from East Delhi, has been appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in both the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Malhotra is the sole representative from Delhi in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers. His dual appointment mirrors the role of former New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who served as MoS for Culture and External Affairs during the Modi government’s second term in 2019.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare
Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY
Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet
Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...