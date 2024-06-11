Haryana CM informed water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G Saxena

New Delhi, June 11
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday said he has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who informed him that water was being provided to the national capital as per its allocated share.
The ruling AAP dispensation has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi’s share of water. The national capital has been experiencing severe water shortage amid the unprecedented summer heat.
The L-G met Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday and assured them that he would take up the water supply issue with the Haryana government. He advised them not to indulge in a “blame game” and resolve issues amicably.
“Spoke to Hon’ble CM, Haryana, Shri Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share and assured of all possible help, despite the state’s own constraints due to the ongoing heatwave,” Saxena said in a post on X on Tuesday.
