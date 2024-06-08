Haryana stopping city’s share of water: Atishi

New Delhi, June 7

Water Minister Atishi on Friday inspected the Wazirabad barrage and alleged that the Haryana Government is conspiring against the people of Delhi behind the back of Supreme Court.

The apex court directed Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi and also asked the Haryana Government to make arrangements for uninterrupted water supply.

“The Haryana Government should allow the flow of water, which is being received from Himachal, to reach Wazirabad in Delhi without any hindrance so that the people of Delhi get drinking water,” the court said on Thursday.

During the inspection, Atishi said the Haryana Government is not providing Delhi with its rightful share of water. Due to this, the water level of Yamuna decreased to 669.7 ft on June 7, compared to 671.3 ft on June 2.

She said the Supreme Court was trying to address the water issue faced by the people of Delhi. Consequently, the Supreme Court is continuously hearing this matter and has ordered a meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board. It will hear the case again on Monday. “However, for the last five days, while the hearing is ongoing in the Supreme Court, the Haryana Government is conspiring behind the back of the Supreme Court,” she added.

The minister emphasised that Delhi relies entirely on the Yamuna river for its water supply. The water entering the Yamuna comes from Haryana. “The water that flows into the Yamuna is supplied to the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. When the water supply itself is reduced and the water in the treatment plants diminishes because less water is coming into the Yamuna from Haryana, how will the treatment plants produce water? This reduction will affect the supply and cause problems for the people,” she said.

She asserted that they would present this entire issue before the Supreme Court and hope that Delhi will receive its share of water, including the additional water from Himachal Pradesh, without any obstruction.

