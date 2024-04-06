Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday raised concerns about the Election Commission’s (EC’s) independence and neutrality. She alleged that there was a stark contrast in the EC’s responsiveness to complaints from different political factions.

Atishi claimed, “Today, the EC sent me a notice regarding a press conference that I had held based on a complaint from the BJP. On April 4, when the BJP complained, at 11.15 am it flashed on all news channels that the EC had sent a notice to AAP leader Atishi. Half an hour later, at 11.45 am, I received the actual notice via email. This means that the news of the EC’s notice was planted by the BJP in the media first and then the EC issued the notice.”

“Today, I want to ask the EC if it has become a subsidiary unit of the BJP? When the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already enforced and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests a sitting Chief Minister, who is a prominent Opposition figure and the national convenor of one of the six national parties, did the EC send a notice to the ED?” she questioned. She said the BJP was openly misusing the CBI, ED and the Income-Tax Department.

She said before the elections, the EC changes chief secretaries, home secretaries and DGP in Opposition-ruled states. However, when the opposition, represented by the INDIA alliance, approached the EC, demanding the interim change of directors of the Income-Tax Department, CBI and the ED until the elections, it did nothing.

She also mentioned the I-T Department’s raid at AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav’s residence and sealing of AAP office for four consecutive days by the Delhi Police.

“We had sent a letter to the ECI on March 23 and March 26, but the EC did not provide any time. It did not issue a notice to the Delhi Police,” she said.

She claimed AAP also complained about the BJP’s illegal hoardings on March 29, April 1, and again today. However, the EC did not send any notice to the BJP, she said.

Addressing election commissioners, Atishi remarked that the Constitution entrusts them with the responsibility of safeguarding democracy. “You are the successors of TN Seshan,” she stated.

