HC: Ensure compliance with anti-manual scavenging law

New Delhi, November 25

The Delhi High Court today directed the Delhi Government to ensure strict compliance of the 2013 law on manual scavengers, enacted for their rehabilitation and prohibiting such a practice.

The case pertains to a PIL filed by former Chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis (DCSK) and social activist Harnaam Singh raising concern in respect of conditions and facilities provided to various sanitation workers in the Capital.

The plea also sought health insurance and medical facilities for sanitation workers and their families.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also directed the Delhi government to keep various recommendations submitted by the DSCK in mind and take a decision within 60 days of any such recommendations being made. The bench took note of the counter-affidavit filed by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act (NCSK) and the Central

Government. — IANS