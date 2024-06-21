Health Minister inspects hospital, shows satisfaction

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

Following the recent surge in cases of heat-related illnesses, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

Bharadwaj directed the medical staff to ensure the availability of all necessary amenities, including medicines, water, electricity, and air cooling systems. He also urged the public to take precautions to mitigate the effects of the severe heat.

“All the medicines, injections, ice packs, etc, are available in sufficient quantities for heatstroke patients in the hospital. Besides, adequate arrangements have been made in the hospital to keep heatstroke patients cool,” he said. Talking about the increasing temperatures in Delhi, Bharadwaj pointed out that the minimum temperature had also reached 38°C.

“The number of heat stroke patients has increased in entire North India,” he said.

The Minister further said a letter had been sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner, requesting assistance for individuals found in distress on the streets.

To enhance the city’s response to heat stroke cases, the Delhi Health Ministry has instructed CATs ambulance services to station five ambulances in each of the 11 districts of Delhi.

He said these ambulances were designated to promptly transport heat stroke patients to hospitals. “Special care should be taken around night shelters, and if any such patient is seen, they should be immediately taken to the hospital,” Bharadwaj added.

He said, “According to the information I have received, about 310 heat stroke patients were admitted to the hospital recently, of which 112 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Out of the 14 heat stroke patients who died, almost all had serious underlying conditions like cancer or kidney disease, which worsened their condition.”

The Health Minister assured the public that the Delhi Government was closely monitoring the situation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.