Health Minister inspects hospitals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected Dr Hedgewar Hospital near Karkardooma Court and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the Trilokpuri area.

During the inspection, the minister interacted with patients and their families at the hospitals. He also engaged in discussions with the hospital administrations to ensure that there were no issues or deficiencies in its activities. He inquired about the availability of medicines

At Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he received complaints from some patients. They reported that staff, in the name of specific personnel, were bypassing the queue and directly taking people to see the doctor.

Bharadwaj directed the hospital administration that no VIP treatment should be provided to anyone in the name of staff.

Strict action would be taken against the hospital management if the practice continued, he said.

