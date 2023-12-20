Health Minister inspects hospitals

New Delhi, December 19
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected Dr Hedgewar Hospital near Karkardooma Court and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the Trilokpuri area.
During the inspection, the minister interacted with patients and their families at the hospitals. He also engaged in discussions with the hospital administrations to ensure that there were no issues or deficiencies in its activities. He inquired about the availability of medicines
At Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he received complaints from some patients. They reported that staff, in the name of specific personnel, were bypassing the queue and directly taking people to see the doctor.
Bharadwaj directed the hospital administration that no VIP treatment should be provided to anyone in the name of staff.
Strict action would be taken against the hospital management if the practice continued, he said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...