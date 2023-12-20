Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, December 19
The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday took cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in the Delhi excise policy case.
After taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet against Sanjay Singh, the court issued his production warrant for December 21. He is in judicial custody till December 21.
The court issued summons against Sarvesh Mishra for January 10. The matter is already fixed for a hearing on January 10.
On December 11, the court had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the investigation agency.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on December 2 filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the Excise policy case.
On October 4, AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED.
According to the ED, this is the fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet contains 60 operatives pages and around 2,500 pages of annexures. Sarvesh Mishra earlier was questioned several times by the ED in the case.
The ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Special Court of Rouse Avenue Court is also examining the bail petition of Sanjay Singh, which is scheduled to come up for hearing on December 12. Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...