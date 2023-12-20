Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

ANI

New Delhi, December 19

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday took cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in the Delhi excise policy case.

After taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet against Sanjay Singh, the court issued his production warrant for December 21. He is in judicial custody till December 21.

The court issued summons against Sarvesh Mishra for January 10. The matter is already fixed for a hearing on January 10.

On December 11, the court had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the investigation agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on December 2 filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the Excise policy case.

On October 4, AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED.

According to the ED, this is the fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet contains 60 operatives pages and around 2,500 pages of annexures. Sarvesh Mishra earlier was questioned several times by the ED in the case.

The ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Special Court of Rouse Avenue Court is also examining the bail petition of Sanjay Singh, which is scheduled to come up for hearing on December 12. Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

