Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

Seema Sisodia (49), wife of jailed AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, had to be admitted to a hospital once again after her health condition deteriorated on Tuesday. According to reports, she has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Sources informed that her symptoms were reportedly worsening and her condition was becoming critical.

Had sought bail Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had earlier sought bail from court citing his wife's ill health and his son being abroad.

Notably, multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes the immune system to attack the protective covering of nerve fibres, resulting in communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. Over time, this can lead to a gradual loss of control over body.

Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection with the alleged excise scam case while his son is studying abroad.

AAP sources informed that being alone at home has had an adverse impact on the health of Seema Sisodia, which has worsened due to stress. She had to be admitted to the hospital thrice in the recent past due to her ill health.

As per doctors, Sisodia was slowly losing control over her body due to the progression of the disease. She has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment and management.