Health, water officials on leave: Bharadwaj

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the top brass of the Capital’s bureaucrats had gone on leave amidst the emergency situation due to the heatwave and water crisis.

Bharadwaj said, “Delhi is grappling with severe heatwave. The two departments of health and water are the most important during this time, but the Health Department’s Secretary SV Deepak Kumar and CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Anbarasu are on leave without informing their ministers, without taking permission from them.”

“I have also been ill for many days, but when there is such a big disaster, one should keep one’s personal matters aside. We do not even know the reason for their leave. The people of Delhi should be our priority. The Chief Secretary is giving leave to the head of such an important department on his own without informing the ministers. This is surprising and unfortunate,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.