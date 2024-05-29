 Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

The directions will be implemented across all construction sites in Delhi, including those of government agencies and private establishments, officials said

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

A man rests on a cart on a hot summer day in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed officials to ensure a paid break for labourers from noon to 3 pm, water and coconut milk at construction sites, and water pitchers at bus stands as the city sizzles under an intense heatwave.

Saxena observed that despite the unusual severity of the heatwave, no instructions have been issued by the state government to protect labourers as he flagged the “lack of sensitivity” and “seriousness” on the part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the concerned minister.

The directions will be implemented across all construction sites in Delhi, including those of government agencies and private establishments, officials said.

Saxena directed that the three-hour break for labourers has been implemented by Delhi Development Authority since May 20 and will continue across all sites till temperatures come down below 40 degrees Celsius, according to a letter sent to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by the principal secretary to the Lt Governor.

It said Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some parts for the first time in the city’s history.

“Ordinarily, he (Saxena) had expected that the chief minister or the concerned minister would convene a meeting for a heat action plan in the city. The lack of sensitivity and seriousness in dealing with the heat wave is a matter of grave concern for him,” it said.

The L-G had instructed the DDA on May 20 to make adequate arrangements for providing water and coconut water to labourers at construction sites so that they can stay hydrated, officials said.

In the letter, Saxena said the chief secretary may immediately call a meeting of officers from the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Power Department, and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and issue necessary directions for protecting labourers and supervisory staff from extreme heat conditions.

He also directed that earthen pots with drinking water should be arranged at bus shelters, treated water from STPs be sprinkled on the roads, and water sprinklers installed at high-rise buildings be activated to bring down the ambient air temperature and tackle pollution, they said.

The letter said, the plight of the poor labourers, who toil relentlessly in sweltering heat warrants a humane approach of administration. Thousands of homeless people and street vendors who spend their day on the footpaths, sometimes with babies without access to drinking water is a heart-rending sight.

The Labour Department of the Delhi government, in an advisory issued on May 27, listed the various measures needed in view of the heatwave conditions prevailing in the national capital.

The circular asked establishments to ensure adequate clean drinking water availability at the workplace, availability of coolers/fans at the workplace and proper ventilation.

The circular also said no worker should be allowed to work in direct exposure to sunlight, and advised a change in the shift of work as far as possible to avoid peak hours between 12 noon to 4 pm.

Sensitising the workers about precautions to be taken during the heatwave conditions including covering their heads during direct exposure to sunlight, availability of emergency kits having ice packs, oral rehydration solution sachets and other items were prescribed in the advisory. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

3
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

7
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

8
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

9
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

10
Punjab

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

This is the highest ever temperature recorded so far in Delh...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Prajwal likely to reach Bengaluru from Munich on Friday midn...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi High Court against his arrest in Maliwal 'assault' case; hearing on May 31

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans