 Heatwave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high of 8,656 MW : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Heatwave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high of 8,656 MW

Heatwave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high of 8,656 MW

Air conditioning accounts for a whopping 30 to 50 per cent of a household and commercial establishment’s annual energy costs

Heatwave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high of 8,656 MW

The maximum temperature of the day was 43.6 degrees Celsius. Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 19 

Massive consumption of electricity amid a punishing heat wave sustaining over weeks pushed peak power demand of Delhi to an all-time high level of 8,656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, said discom officials.

The previous peak power demand, recorded on Tuesday, was 8,647 MW. 

According to the real time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the peak power demand reached 8,656 MW at 15:06:55 hrs on Wednesday.

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season’s normal, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature of the day was 43.6 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024 after which it has breached the 8,000 MW level nine times. 

The peak demand of the city has been above 7,000 MW for 31 days in a trot, said discom officials  

Air conditioning accounts for a whopping 30 to 50 per cent of a household and commercial establishment’s annual energy costs, they said.

Sharing power sharing tips, the officials of the distribution companies said that by increasing the temperature setting on one’s air conditioner by just one degree Celsius, electricity consumption can be slashed by approximately 6 per cent. 

“Due to the extraordinary heatwave and consequently unprecedented power demand, the power systems are under stress. Even though they have been able to take the extreme power load, it is advisable that consumers should use the air conditioner thermostat at 26 to 27 degrees Celsius for comfortable and cost-effective cooling during the peak hours, i.e. 2 pm to 4 pm and 10 pm to 12.30 am,” said a discom official.

People should also avoid using electricity guzzling gadgets like air conditioners and washing machines together during the peak hours, he said.

Keeping air-conditioned room doors closed as much as possible retains cool air. cleaning air filters every month, using ceiling fans along with air conditioners to circulate air, reducing air conditioner load also save electricity, he added.

Electronic equipment like televisions, computers and game consoles can use a lot of energy even when they’re not in use. They should be turned off when not in use as still use energy in standby mode, he said.

A BSES spokesperson said consumers of its discoms BYPL and BRPL can also avail the air conditioner replacement scheme to save energy. 

Domestic consumers can replace their old air conditioners with energy efficient 5-star ones at discounts up to 63 per cent on the maximum retail price, he added. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

4
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

5
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

6
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

7
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

8
Punjab

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

9
Punjab

Why power subsidy drains groundwater reserves in Punjab

10
Himachal Dehra Bypoll

Congress’s pick: ‘Dehra ki beti’ who is Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

Union cabinet decides to hike MSP on 14 crops

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

The cabinet approves the minimum support prices for 14 khari...

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

The central probe agency tells the court that if AAP, which ...

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh's aides extended by 3 months

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

The detention of Amritpal Singh and three associates was set...

Police arrest terror associate in Reasi pilgrim bus attack case

Police arrest terror associate in Reasi pilgrim bus attack case

“The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helpe...

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Electricity demand in Punjab hits all-time high

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana