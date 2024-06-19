Heatwave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high of 8,656 MW

PTI

New Delhi, June 19

Massive consumption of electricity amid a punishing heat wave sustaining over weeks pushed peak power demand of Delhi to an all-time high level of 8,656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, said discom officials.

The previous peak power demand, recorded on Tuesday, was 8,647 MW.

According to the real time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the peak power demand reached 8,656 MW at 15:06:55 hrs on Wednesday.

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season’s normal, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature of the day was 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024 after which it has breached the 8,000 MW level nine times.

The peak demand of the city has been above 7,000 MW for 31 days in a trot, said discom officials

Air conditioning accounts for a whopping 30 to 50 per cent of a household and commercial establishment’s annual energy costs, they said.

Sharing power sharing tips, the officials of the distribution companies said that by increasing the temperature setting on one’s air conditioner by just one degree Celsius, electricity consumption can be slashed by approximately 6 per cent.

“Due to the extraordinary heatwave and consequently unprecedented power demand, the power systems are under stress. Even though they have been able to take the extreme power load, it is advisable that consumers should use the air conditioner thermostat at 26 to 27 degrees Celsius for comfortable and cost-effective cooling during the peak hours, i.e. 2 pm to 4 pm and 10 pm to 12.30 am,” said a discom official.

People should also avoid using electricity guzzling gadgets like air conditioners and washing machines together during the peak hours, he said.

Keeping air-conditioned room doors closed as much as possible retains cool air. cleaning air filters every month, using ceiling fans along with air conditioners to circulate air, reducing air conditioner load also save electricity, he added.

Electronic equipment like televisions, computers and game consoles can use a lot of energy even when they’re not in use. They should be turned off when not in use as still use energy in standby mode, he said.

A BSES spokesperson said consumers of its discoms BYPL and BRPL can also avail the air conditioner replacement scheme to save energy.

Domestic consumers can replace their old air conditioners with energy efficient 5-star ones at discounts up to 63 per cent on the maximum retail price, he added.