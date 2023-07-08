Heavy rain lashes Delhi, IMD asks people to stay indoors till situation improves

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

Following heavy rainfall in the national capital, IMD on Saturday advised people to avoid outdoor activities, and stay indoors until the situation improves.

Delhi experienced the season’s first heavy rain with the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

During the same period, the weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Pitampura recorded 111.4mm, 92 mm, and 81.5 mm of precipitation, respectively.

The heavy rain resulted in familiar scenes of waterlogged roads and long lines of vehicles stuck in the deluge. Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in some areas. With agency inputs.