Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

PTI

New Delhi, June 28

As heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging in many areas of the city led to a flood-like situation causing heavy traffic jams on the roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts to notify the affected carriageways, advising commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

According to the police, traffic is affected due to waterlogging. TRIBUNE PHOTO BY MUKESH AGGARWAL

Visuals coming from various parts of the city show several areas inundated with water, leading to long traffic jams which affected commuters, especially office-goers.

At the New Delhi Railway Station, commuters had to walk through knee-deep water, carrying children to navigate the flooded roads. Water also filled metro stations in some areas, adding to the discomfort of the people.

According to the police, traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways from 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

On Ring Road, traffic is slow in both directions from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under the Dhaula Kuan Flyover.

Traffic is also affected in both the carriageways on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg due to waterlogging at the Azad Market underpass.

On Aurobindo Marg, traffic is stuck in both directions from INA towards AIIMS and vice-versa due to waterlogging under the AIIMS Flyover.

Traffic is slow on the Outer Ring Road in both directions from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat.

Due to waterlogging below Tilak Bridge W-point, traffic is disrupted on W-Point Tilak Bridge road in both the carriageways from A-Point to W-Point and vice-versa.

On Rohtak road, traffic is affected in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

The uprooting of a tree has disrupted traffic on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur.

Traffic is affected on Road No 13 in both directions from Kalindi Kunj towards Crown Plaza and vice-versa due to waterlogging at the Okhla underpass.

Due to a canopy outbreak at Terminal 1 Departure, the area is non-functional. All passengers heading towards it are advised to use the arrival section of the terminal. Additionally, there is waterlogging at the Mehram Nagar underpass towards Terminal 3.

Traffic is affected in both the carriageways from Akshardham towards Ghaziabad and vice-versa due to waterlogging at roundabout Murga Mandi, Ghazipur Border.

The uprooting of a tree opposite Jwala Heri Market has disrupted traffic in the carriageway from Jwala Heri Market towards Madipur.

On Minto Road, traffic is stuck in both directions from Kamla Market towards Connaught Place and vice-versa due to waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass.

Traffic is affected on the Outer Ring road in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to waterlogging near Peeragarhi Village road.

Traffic is affected on IP Marg, BSZ Marg and Vikash Marg due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Tilak Bridge underpass (W-Point).