High Court asks CBI, ED to reply to Sisodia’s pleas for bail

New Delhi, May 3
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the CBI and the ED on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s petitions seeking bail in corruption and money laundering case registered against him in connection with the excise policy scam.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked the CBI and the ED to respond to Sisodia’s petitions challenging a Delhi Special Court’s order dismissing his bail pleas and posted the matter for further hearing on May 8. The Special Court had on April 30 dismissed Sisodia’s bail pleas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...
Cruelty against woman: Supreme Court asks Centre to consider changes in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra quas...