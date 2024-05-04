High Court asks CBI, ED to reply to Sisodia’s pleas for bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the CBI and the ED on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s petitions seeking bail in corruption and money laundering case registered against him in connection with the excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked the CBI and the ED to respond to Sisodia’s petitions challenging a Delhi Special Court’s order dismissing his bail pleas and posted the matter for further hearing on May 8. The Special Court had on April 30 dismissed Sisodia’s bail pleas.

