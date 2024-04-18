 High Court directs implementation of measures suggested by expert panel to improve medical services in Delhi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • High Court directs implementation of measures suggested by expert panel to improve medical services in Delhi

High Court directs implementation of measures suggested by expert panel to improve medical services in Delhi

The committee pointed out certain deficiencies in the medical system, including vacant posts, shortage of critical faculty, infrastructure, medical or surgical consumables, emergency operation theatres and trauma services

High Court directs implementation of measures suggested by expert panel to improve medical services in Delhi

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 18

Delhi High Court has directed the chief secretary and the principal health secretary to implement within 30 days the “immediate measures” recommended by a six-member expert committee for improving medical services in the national capital.

The court has said that as the immediate recommendations of the Dr SK Sarin committee of doctors shall go a long way in saving human lives and are “not political” in nature, the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls shall not be a hindrance.

“The chief secretary and the principal health secretary shall also indicate a roadmap as to how they intend to implement the intermediate and long-term measures within the timeline stipulated by the expert committee. Let an action taken-cum-status report be filed by the principal health secretary within four weeks,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said in a 17-page order on Tuesday.

In pursuance to the high court's February 13 order, the Dr Sarin committee, constituted by the court, submitted its interim report and recommendations. The court's order had come on a PIL it initiated on its own in 2017 over the alleged lack of ICU beds and ventilators in government hospitals.

The committee pointed out certain deficiencies in the medical system, including vacant posts, shortage of critical faculty, infrastructure, medical or surgical consumables, emergency operation theatres and trauma services and referral system.     

The report said the committee delved into the contents of the high court's earlier order and appreciated that the major concerns raised in the matter is regarding efficient emergency healthcare services to the citizens of Delhi.

It said the panel has decided to address the issue of “efficient emergency healthcare services” as its top priority and added it is implied that the requisite finances and administrative support will be provided by the Delhi government for realisation of these health sector needs.

The committee has recommended that the immediate measures be implemented within 30 days, short-term measures in 31 to 90 days, intermediate measures in 91 to 365 days and long-term measures in one to two years.

For optimisation of existing resources in various Delhi hospitals, either owned by the state government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the panel suggested immediate measures, including redistribution of consultants, extension of tenure or reappointment of specialists, hiring or empanelment of consultants from the private sector and proper utilisation of equipment.

It also suggested ways and means to devise a mechanism for the establishment of a control room that will enable the provision of real-time information concerning the availability of ICU/HDU beds in hospitals and their timely availability.

As an immediate and short-term measure, a centralised command and control room has to be established by the IT department of the Delhi government that should be manned by adequate trained executives and medical professionals round the clock.

To ensure adequate infrastructure and manpower in hospitals, as an immediate measure, 15 per cent of the vacant posts in all categories are to be filled within 30 days, the committee report said.

It suggested permitting hiring of doctors on a contract basis as academic faculty or consultants by the director or medical superintendent of the institution and the salary and perks of contractual doctors should be at least same as of regular employees.

The committee further suggested introducing emergency services in the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) and said a mechanism of online approvals for availing of DAK facility within four hours of application should be ensured.

“Residents of Delhi should be allowed to use their Aadhaar card in all private hospitals and get cashless facilities at CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates in an emergency situation in any nearby facility. Private hospitals should be asked to give such an undertaking while operating in Delhi. Dedicated full time MS or director for all hospitals. Teaching faculty to provide tele-medicine services to the district hospitals,” the report said.

The court granted liberty to the committee to file a supplementary report within four weeks and asked the registry to forward a copy of the order to the Election Commission for information. It listed the matter for further hearing on May 24.

The high court had earlier observed that machines, medicines and manpower were “woefully inadequate” in the national capital's government hospitals and remarked that authorities vested with the power to run, administer and manage the hospitals “were not on the same page” and, without critical infrastructure, the “golden hour” of saving a life might be lost.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital

2
India

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

3
Punjab

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

4
India

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

5
Trending

Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

6
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

7
Punjab

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

8
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

9
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

10
India

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence: Another suspect detained from Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserve...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

School officials booked by police over 'saffron dress' row


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Murder accused threatens victim’s brother from Amritsar Central Jail

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Chandigarh's Nexus Elante mall marks its 11th anniversary

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

ED lied in court about Arvind Kejriwal’s diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi

Four Nigerians arrested for running MDMA lab in Greater Noida; drugs worth Rs 100 crore seized

2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.21 crore by concealing it in rectum at Delhi airport

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Ludhiana residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Ludhiana-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district