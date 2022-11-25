 High Court gives ASI six weeks to remove encroachments at Tughlaqabad Fort : The Tribune India

High Court gives ASI six weeks to remove encroachments at Tughlaqabad Fort

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted six weeks as the “last indulgence” to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to remove encroachments in and around the Tughlaqabad Fort.

Next hearing on January 16

By way of last indulgence, six weeks are granted to ASI to remove the encroachment and file a status report. It is made clear that non-compliance of the order will result in strict action. Delhi High Court Bench

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that non-compliance with its order will lead to strict action by the court and that it will call for appearance of members of a committee which was formed in 2017 to oversee the task of surveying the structure to determine which of them existed in 1993.

As the counsel for the ASI expressed its inability to remove the encroachments due to non-cooperation of other departments, the lawyers for the MCD, DDA and other authorities submitted they will extend full assistance to the ASI.

The Bench asked power utility BSES to cooperate as the electricity supply at the site needed to be disconnected before removing encroachments, and directed all authorities concerned and the committee members to file their status reports.

“The fact remains that encroachments are still there within the fort,” the Bench said. “By way of last indulgence, six weeks are granted to ASI to remove the encroachment and file a status report. It is made clear that non-compliance of the order will result in strict action by the court and will call for appearance of all committee members,” it warned.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 16.

In 2017, the high court had formed a committee, saying it was of the view that the issue of survey of the structures to determine which of them existed in 1993, as indicated by the judgment of the Supreme Court, will be better subserved if a committee oversaw the task.

