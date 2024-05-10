High Court issues notice to ED on Lava MD’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to a petition filed by Hari Om Rai, Managing Director of Lava International.

Rai was seeking an extension of his interim bail, which was granted for three months in February on health grounds.

Rai’s lawyer Vikas Pahwa argued that Rai needed a six-month extension of his bail due to a serious heart problem. Medical documents from AIIMS supporting Rai’s health condition had already been submitted, Pahwa said.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma’s Bench noted the submissions and requested a response from the ED. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 13.

Rai was arrested by the ED in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case related to the Chinese mobile phone manufacturing company Vivo.

Earlier, while granting Rai three months’ interim bail, the Delhi HC had noted Rai’s health condition and emphasised the necessity of specialised medical treatment.

