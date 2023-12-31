High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

PTI

New Delhi, December 30

The Imam of the Sunehri Bagh mosque on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court against the proposed demolition of the structure due to alleged traffic congestion in the area.

Petitioner Abdul Aziz challenged a December 24 public notice issued by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) seeking objections and suggestions from the general public by January 1 regarding the demolition of the mosque.

A vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain listed the petition for hearing on January 8 following an assurance from the NDMC’s counsel that nothing would happen in the meantime as a final call on the action has to be taken by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).

The counsel argued that the law does not give power to the NDMC to remove a heritage structure. In his plea, the petitioner said the mosque is over 150 years old and a symbol of cultural legacy.

The court questioned the locus of the Imam to file the petition instead of the Delhi Waqf Board. The Imam’s counsel said he filed the petition to protect his congregation as the Sunehri Bagh mosque is a functioning mosque.

“Various government buildings including Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan Metro Station blended harmoniously with the Sunehri Bagh Masjid and thus due to these offices, the movement of vehicles started in the area which... clearly shows that these government offices have contributed to the traffic, if any, in that area and not because of Sunehri Bagh Masjid as theorized by NDMC/Traffic Police,” the petition said.

“The petitioner being the Imam of Sunehri Bagh Masjid is witnessing the condition of traffic in the area. The petitioner submits that the traffic in the area is regulated and when required, barricades are put and there is no complaint of any resistance of such regulation and barricades from the petitioner or the worshippers,” it added.