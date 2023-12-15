High Court refuses to defer judicial service exam

New Delhi, December 14
The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea that sought the postponement of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (DJSPE-2023), which is scheduled to be held on December 17.
Petitioner Vishal Yadav had stated that the examination date was clashing with the Combined Recruitment Test conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to various legal posts.
Urging the court to grant relief, advocate Tarun Narang, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the career of thousands of aspiring candidates were at stake.
However, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna refused to entertain the plea, noting that a similar petition had already been dismissed by another division Bench of the High Court.
On December 7, a similar petition was dismissed by another Bench of the High Court on the grounds that the DJSPE-2023 had already been postponed once and it was not feasible to defer it again.
The examination was postponed from December 10 to December 17 in view of the All India Bar Examination that was also scheduled to be held on December 10.
