High Court seeks ED’s reply on Kavitha’s bail petition

New Delhi, May 10

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma instructed the ED to respond to Kavitha’s bail plea and scheduled a hearing in the matter for May 24.

A special court turned down Kavitha’s bail plea on May 6, leading her to appeal in the High Court. The ED had arrested Kavitha on March 15 in Hyderabad, following accusations of involvement in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

On April 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also arrested Kavitha for a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

According to the CBI and ED, certain individuals and groups from South India benefited from the scam and some of the profits were allegedly given to AAP, which allegedly used these funds for campaigning during the Assembly elections in Goa.

The case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

