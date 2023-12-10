High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

New Delhi, December 9

The Delhi High Court has asked a lawyer, appointed to assist it in a case to ensure that the Campus Law Centre in Delhi University is accessible to persons with disabilities, to file a comprehensive report after visiting the premises.

Amicus curiae (friend of the court) Kamal Gupta suggested that he should be allowed to visit the campus so that a comprehensive affidavit could be filed indicating further requirements to be complied with by the university.

The counsel for the university said all necessary cooperation would be rendered to Gupta. The university was adopting a proactive approach through its own resources and had taken a further initiative to get access audits conducted on the Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law and other buildings on the campus, stated the affidavit filed by DU.

The DU had earlier said repairing work in toilets, corridors, open areas and a provision for tactile and other facilities for persons with disabilities at the CLC have been completed by the agency to the satisfaction of the competent authority of the university.

The court granted a last opportunity to the DU last month to file a comprehensive affidavit on the implementation of the provisions of the Right of Persons with Disability Act. It had also asked the university to file the affidavit showing implementation of the suggestions of amicus curiae.

The matter would next be heard by the court on February 21. — PTI

Plea to provide assistive devices

The court was hearing a plea moved by Jayant Singh Raghav, a visually-impaired DU student, who raised the issue of providing assistive devices to differently-abled students during examinations.