High Court seeks varsity’s stance on plea seeking JNUSU general secy’s re-election

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a plea seeking re-election to the post of JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) general secretary.

Justice Sachin Datta issued a notice to JNU, its election committee, the grievance redressal cell and elected general secretary Priyanshi Arya on the plea moved by Swati Singh, a candidate of the United Left Alliance. The authorities had allegedly cancelled Singh’s nomination for the post hours before the elections held on March 22.

The petitioner said in spite of the publication of her name in the list of valid candidates for the post of general secretary, her right to contest the poll was taken away arbitrarily, defeating the logic of free and fair elections. Further, the right of voters was also affected by creating confusion as the petitioner's name was present in the ballot paper, the petitioner said.

The petitioner further alleged that the constitution of the grievance redressal cell was in violation of laws and the body acted in violation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.