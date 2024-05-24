High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 23

Intense campaigning for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi concluded on Thursday evening, as leaders from both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc made last-ditch efforts to secure votes. This marked the beginning of a mandatory 48-hour silence period before polling on May 25.

Polling in Delhi is set to take place in one phase, with a tight contest anticipated between the BJP and INDIA bloc, which includes the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

The AAP and Congress are contesting in an alliance, with AAP fielding candidates in four constituencies and Congress in three.

Throughout the campaign, key leaders from the BJP, Congress and AAP reached out to voters through public meetings and roadshows. PM Narendra Modi held two rallies, while senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting in Dwarka for West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took an active role, addressing a rally and hosting a ‘Mahila Vichar Vimarsh’ in Mangolpuri.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy assured that comprehensive preparations have been made for the polling day, emphasising measures to protect voters from the intense heatwave forecasted by the India Meteorological Department, with temperatures expected to reach 44°C to 45°C.

“Shaded areas, fully covered waiting zones equipped with coolers and fans, drinking water, toilets, ramps and wheelchairs will be available at all polling stations under the Assured Minimum Facility Policy,” he said. Paramedical staff with basic medical kits will also be stationed at all polling locations.

The Delhi Police, under the DCP Election Cell led by Sanjay Sehrawat, have deployed extensive security measures. “33,000 policemen, 51 paramilitary companies and 17,500 home guards from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh will be on duty,” said Sehrawat. Drones will be used to monitor highly sensitive areas, and a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed at interstate borders due to simultaneous elections in Delhi and Haryana.

The Delhi Police recovered about Rs 14 crore in cash during the campaign period.

With the conclusion of the high-octane campaigning, all eyes are now on the polling day, which promises to be a closely watched event in the Capital.

