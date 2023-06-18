Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

A Hindu group on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for removal of alleged objectionable scenes involving characters such as Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Ravana and Hanuman in the movie ‘Adipurush’ that was released on Friday.

Actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan have played the leading roles of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Ravana, respectively, in the film directed by Om Raut.

The PIL filed by Hindu Sena alleged that the characters in the movie have deviated from the portrayal of these religious figures in the epic ‘Ramayana’. It has also challenged the certification granted to the film under the Cinematograph Act.

The movie “offends the sentiments” of the Hindu community by presenting the religious characters in “an inaccurate and inappropriate manner” that goes against the descriptions found in the works of authors like Maharishi Valmiki and Goswami Tulsidas, agencies reported the petitioner as having submitted.

The portrayal of characters such as Ravana (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Hanuman in the film is completely divorced from Indian civilisation, it is alleged.

“The bearded look of Ravana’s character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community as Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation, Hindu religious figures, idols, ideals etc,” it alleged.

The PIL claimed that the “inaccurate” depiction of Hindu religious characters has garnered criticism and resentment from across the country, including from actors who have portrayed these characters in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial ‘Ramayana’.

“The hair style, beard, moustache and dressing manner including appearances are well-defined as per the image created in those epics. Any variation of these imageswould certainly hurt the sentiments of worshippers...,” the PIL claimed.