 Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools : The Tribune India

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

At least 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical bomb threat by email on Wednesday, triggering mass evacuations and massive searches

The dog squad and bomb disposal squad conduct a check at Delhi Public School in Noida on Wednesday. Photo: ANI



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

The Delhi government issued an advisory for schools on Wednesday, asking them to ensure that the e-mails received at their official email addresses are checked timely, after at least 100 schools in the capital and neighbouring Noida received a hoax bomb threat.

At least 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical bomb threat by email on Wednesday, triggering mass evacuations and massive searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

The threat was declared a hoax as “nothing objectionable” was found during searches, police said.

“In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools of Delhi in early hours of morning of May 1, it is advised that school administrators/managers/heads of government/government-aided and unaided recognised schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi, should ensure that emails/messages received on official email-id of the school at any time of the day (before, during or after school hours) are checked timely,” read the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.

It also directed the school administration to immediately inform the district education officials concerned and the Delhi Police if anything unwanted is noticed.

“The school authorities should inform parents and concerned law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time,” the advisory read. 

