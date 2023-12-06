‘Honeytrapped’ former Air Force official gets bail

PTI

New Delhi, December 5

A Delhi court has granted bail to a former Indian Air Force (IAF) official, who allegedly shared secret information with intelligence operatives suspected to be backed by the Pakistan’s ISI after being “honeytrapped”.

Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami granted the relief to Ranjith KK, who was a leading aircraftman with the IAF, posted in Bhatinda. The court noted that he had already spent more than seven years in jail, half the maximum sentence prescribed for the alleged offence.

“As per the record, all the material witnesses have been examined. Twelve witnesses left to be examined are police officials, who in no case can be influenced by the accused,” the judge noted.

#Indian Air Force #Pakistan